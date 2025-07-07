Macerich Signs 12,000 SF Office Lease at 825 Third Avenue in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Macerich (NYSE: MAC) has signed a 12,000-square-foot office lease at 825 Third Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. The Southern California-based retail owner-operator is relocating its New York City office from Fifth Avenue to the 33rd floor of the 40-story building, which recently underwent a $150 million capital improvement program. Gordon Ogden and James Hart of Bradford Allen represented Macerich in the lease negotiations. Tom Bow, Ashlea Aaron, Bailey Caliban and Sayo Kamara represented the landlord, The Durst Organization, on an internal basis.