Machine Investment Acquires Stevens Creek Executive Park in San Jose for $54.5M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Office, Retail, Western

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Machine Investment Group, a newly created New York-based real estate investment platform, has launched its business with the purchase of Stevens Creek Executive Park in San Jose. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $54.5 million. Machine Investment acquired the property in partnership with Miramar Capital Advisors.

Situated on 9.2 acres, Stevens Creek Executive Park consists of 164,986 square feet of existing office space, plus entitlements for the development of 582 multifamily units, 10,000 square feet of retail space and additional office space.

The executive park is located within Stevens Creek Urban Village Plan and the Cupertino Union School District, less than two miles from Apple’s global headquarters and the Santana Row shopping district.

Under the leadership of real estate veterans Andy Kwon and Eric Rosenthal, Machine Investment Group focuses on opportunistic, distressed and special-situation commercial real estate across the United States.