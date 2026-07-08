Machine, Lionshead Capital Purchase 641-Room Atlanta Airport Marriott Hotel

ATLANTA — A joint venture between Machine Investment Group and Lionshead Capital Partners has purchased Atlanta Airport Marriott, a 641-room hotel located on a 16-acre site adjacent to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The seller and sales price were not disclosed, but the Atlanta Business Chronicle reports that the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System was listed as the previous owner on Fulton County property records. William Hodges and Michael Tormey of Hodges Ward Elliott brokered the transaction.

The new ownership group has selected White Label Asset Management to serve as asset manager for the 16-story hotel. The property includes 30,178 square feet of indoor meeting space, including a 9,928-square foot ballroom; multiple food-and-beverage outlets; an indoor/outdoor pool complex; and a large fitness center with six pickleball courts.

Machine and Lionshead Capital plan to invest in a significant capital improvement program for Atlanta Airport Marriott, whose guestrooms were last renovated in 2017.