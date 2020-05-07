Mack-Cali Reports 96.7 Percent Multifamily Rent Collection in April

Pictured is RiverPark at Harrison, a multifamily property in Mack-Cali's New Jersey portfolio.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Mack-Cali Realty Corp. (NYSE: CLI), a Jersey City-based REIT, reports that it collected 96.7 percent of multifamily rent payments due for April at its multifamily properties across the country despite the COVID-19 outbreak. Many multifamily tenants across the country have been unable to work due to temporary business closures and employee layoffs and furloughs, raising questions as to whether they would be able to pay their April rents.

Mack-Cali’s 6,524-unit multifamily portfolio, operated by its subsidiary Roseland Residential Trust, was 95.7 percent occupied as of the end of 2019 with an average rent of $3,028 per unit. The company recently opened The Emery at Overlook Ridge, a 140-unit property in Malden, Massachusetts, with 52 percent of units preleased. Including The Emery, Mack-Cali had five multifamily developments totaling 1,942 units under construction at the end of the quarter. The portfolio is located in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and Washington, D.C. Mack-Cali’s stock price closed at $14.82 per share on May 6, compared with $22.92 per share at the same time last year.