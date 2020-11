Mack-Cali Sells 154,820 SF Office Building in Parsippany, New Jersey, for $12.7M

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — Mack-Cali Realty Corp. (NYSE: CLI) has sold 7 Campus Drive, a 154,820-square-foot office building located in the Northern New Jersey city of Parsippany, for $12.7 million. According to commercialcafé.com, the property was built on 10 acres in 1982. The buyer was The Birch Group.