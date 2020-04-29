REBusinessOnline

Mack-Cali Sells 206,500 SF Office Building in Fort Lee, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

one-bridge

One Bridge Plaza's location offers convenient access to Manhattan.

FORT LEE, N.J. — Mack-Cali Realty Corp. has sold One Bridge Plaza, a 206,500-square-foot, Class A office building located in the northern New York City suburb of Fort Lee. The 10-story building was 69 percent leased at the time of the sale. The property offers direct access to the George Washington Bridge and the New Jersey Turnpike. Kevin Welsh, Brian Schulz and Jason Emran of Newmark Knight Frank represented Mack-Cali in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a private investor. The sales price was undisclosed.

