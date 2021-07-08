REBusinessOnline

Mack-Cali Sells Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Hanover, New Jersey, for $46M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

Wegmans-Retail-Center-Hanover-New-Jersey

Wegmans Retail Center in Hanover, New Jersey, totals 133,276 square feet. The grocer has nine locations in New Jersey.

HANOVER, N.J. — Mack-Cali Realty Corp. (NYSE: CLI) has sold Wegmans Retail Center, a 133,276-square-foot grocery-anchored retail center located about 30 miles west of New York City in Hanover. The sales price was $46 million. The property was built in phases between 2017 and 2020 and was fully leased to regional grocer Wegmans and Panera Bread at the time of sale. The sale also included two newly developed restaurant buildings that are leased to Capital Grille and Seasons 52. Jose Cruz, Kevin O’Hearn, Michael Oliver, Steve Simonelli, J.B. Bruno and Nicholas Stefans of JLL represented Mack-Cali in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews