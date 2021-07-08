Mack-Cali Sells Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center in Hanover, New Jersey, for $46M

Wegmans Retail Center in Hanover, New Jersey, totals 133,276 square feet. The grocer has nine locations in New Jersey.

HANOVER, N.J. — Mack-Cali Realty Corp. (NYSE: CLI) has sold Wegmans Retail Center, a 133,276-square-foot grocery-anchored retail center located about 30 miles west of New York City in Hanover. The sales price was $46 million. The property was built in phases between 2017 and 2020 and was fully leased to regional grocer Wegmans and Panera Bread at the time of sale. The sale also included two newly developed restaurant buildings that are leased to Capital Grille and Seasons 52. Jose Cruz, Kevin O’Hearn, Michael Oliver, Steve Simonelli, J.B. Bruno and Nicholas Stefans of JLL represented Mack-Cali in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.