REBusinessOnline

Mack-Cali Sells Office Complex in Red Bank, New Jersey for $84M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Office

River-Centre-Red-Bank-New-Jersey

River Centre in Red Bank, New Jersey, consists of six buildings totaling 639,490 square feet. The property was 66 percent leased at the time of sale.

RED BANK, N.J. — Mack-Cali Realty Corp. (NYSE: CLI) has sold River Centre, a six-building, 639,490-square-foot office complex in the Northern New Jersey community of Red Bank, for $84 million. First Mile Properties, an affiliate of New York-based Crown Acqusitions, acquired the Class A complex, which was 66 percent leased at the time of sale. The property offers amenities such as a fitness center, tenant lounge and a café with outdoor seating. Andy Merin, David Bernhaut, Gary Gabriel, Frank DiTommaso, Seth Zuidema, Kevin Carton and Todd Elfand of Cushman & Wakefield represented Mack-Cali in the transaction. John Alascio, Alex Hernandez, Chuck Kohaut and T.J. Sullivan of Cushman & Wakefield arranged acquisition financing on behalf of First Mile Properties. The deal follows Mack-Cali’s divestiture of other office assets in Northern New Jersey, including its holdings in Short Hills (sold for $255 million) and in Edison and Iselin (sold for $254 million).

