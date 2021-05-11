Mack-Cali Unveils Latest Phase of Redevelopment of 4.3 MSF Harborside Campus in Jersey City

The latest phase of the redevelopment of Harborside includes enhanced public spaces and new summer activation programs.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Mack-Cali Realty Corp. (NYSE: CLI) has unveiled the latest phase of the redevelopment of Harborside, a 4.3 million-square-foot mixed-use campus in Jersey City. The redevelopment of the 422,590-square-foot Harborside 1, which is one of five office buildings on the campus, is complete and includes a new façade and lobby, as well as infrastructure upgrades. The building also features a private terrace on the fourth floor with views of the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline. As part of this phase, Mack-Cali also introduced new art installations and public spaces and announced summer programming, including the opening of Smorgasburg, an open-air food market. Harborside also features 71,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, fitness and wellness programming, a 351-room Hyatt Regency hotel, a food hall and a daycare center. In addition, the site can support approximately 3.5 million square feet of new commercial and residential development.