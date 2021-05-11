Mack-Cali Unveils Latest Phase of Redevelopment of 4.3 MSF Harborside Campus in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Mack-Cali Realty Corp. (NYSE: CLI) has unveiled the latest phase of the redevelopment of Harborside, a 4.3 million-square-foot mixed-use campus in Jersey City. The redevelopment of the 422,590-square-foot Harborside 1, which is one of five office buildings on the campus, is complete and includes a new façade and lobby, as well as infrastructure upgrades. The building also features a private terrace on the fourth floor with views of the Hudson River and Manhattan skyline. As part of this phase, Mack-Cali also introduced new art installations and public spaces and announced summer programming, including the opening of Smorgasburg, an open-air food market. Harborside also features 71,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, fitness and wellness programming, a 351-room Hyatt Regency hotel, a food hall and a daycare center. In addition, the site can support approximately 3.5 million square feet of new commercial and residential development.