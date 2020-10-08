REBusinessOnline

Mack Real Estate Group Acquires 793,862 SF Hub at Goodyear Industrial Facility in Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Industrial, Western

The Hub at Goodyear features 793,862 square feet of industrial space, 40-foot clear heights, 144 dock-high doors and four grade-level doors.

GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — An affiliate of Mack Real Estate Group (MREG) has purchased The Hub at Goodyear, a new industrial facility located at 305 S. Bullard Ave. in Goodyear. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The 793,862-square-foot property features a cross-dock configuration, 40-foot clear heights, 144 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors and 190-foot full concrete truck doors. Additionally, the site provides parking for 192 trailers and 420 cars, and egress and ingress with access via Bullard and 143rd avenues.

Pat Feeney, Dan Calihan, Rusty Kennedy and James Cohn of CBRE’s Phoenix office represented the buyer in the transaction. MREG has also retained the CBRE team to handle leasing of the property. Bruce Francis of CBRE Capital Markets Debt & Structured Finance arranged acquisition financing for the buyer.

