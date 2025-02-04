Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
MIP-Scottsdale-AZ
The first phase of Mack Innovation Park Scottsdale will consist of two buildings offering a total of 305,400 square feet of industrial space.
ArizonaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Mack Real Estate Group Breaks Ground on Phase I of 1.2 MSF Industrial Park in Scottsdale, Arizona

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Mack Real Estate Group, with Willmeng Construction as general contractor, is developing Mack Innovation Park Scottsdale (MIP Scottsdale), a 1.2 million-square-foot industrial project in Scottsdale. The team has started vertical construction of the 305,400-square-foot Phase I of the project.

Phase I of MIP Scottsdale will consist of two buildings with 32-foot clear heights, 53 dock-high doors, 20 grade-level doors and 516 parking stalls. Financing for the project includes $43 million in first mortgage construction debt provided by Bank OZK, and $19.8 million in construction mezzanine financing provided by PGIM Real Estate. Lenga Partners, a Chile-based real estate investment firm, is Mack’s equity joint venture partner in the project.

The development team includes Butler Design Group and Withey Morris Baugh PLC. Mitch Stravitz and Rusty Kennedy of CBRE, James Cohn of Stream Realty and Randy Shell of Shell Commercial are handling leasing for the project.

You may also like

AVAD Capital Buys 5,180-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in West...

TCC Breaks Ground on 628,012 SF Industrial Project...

Barings, Trinity Capital Break Ground on 1.5 MSF...

LaPhair Capital, NFL Players Invest in Hotel Redevelopment...

Oxford Partners Arranges Sale of 41,450 SF Industrial...

Douglaston Development Breaks Ground on 277-Unit Bronx Affordable...

Burlington Stores Sells 9.4-Acre Retail Property in Spokane,...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 49,331 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $4M Sale of Net-Leased...