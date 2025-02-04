Mack Real Estate Group Breaks Ground on Phase I of 1.2 MSF Industrial Park in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Mack Real Estate Group, with Willmeng Construction as general contractor, is developing Mack Innovation Park Scottsdale (MIP Scottsdale), a 1.2 million-square-foot industrial project in Scottsdale. The team has started vertical construction of the 305,400-square-foot Phase I of the project.

Phase I of MIP Scottsdale will consist of two buildings with 32-foot clear heights, 53 dock-high doors, 20 grade-level doors and 516 parking stalls. Financing for the project includes $43 million in first mortgage construction debt provided by Bank OZK, and $19.8 million in construction mezzanine financing provided by PGIM Real Estate. Lenga Partners, a Chile-based real estate investment firm, is Mack’s equity joint venture partner in the project.

The development team includes Butler Design Group and Withey Morris Baugh PLC. Mitch Stravitz and Rusty Kennedy of CBRE, James Cohn of Stream Realty and Randy Shell of Shell Commercial are handling leasing for the project.