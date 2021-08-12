REBusinessOnline

MacKenzie Arranges 28,800 SF Warehouse Lease in Northern Maryland

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Maryland, Southeast

ELDERSBURG, MD. — MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC has arranged a 28,800-square-foot industrial lease in Eldersburg for Hajoca Corp., a privately owned wholesale distributor of plumbing, heating and industrial supplies.

The lease is for warehouse space in Londontown Business Center, which is located at 1332 Londontown Blvd. Hajoca will be relocating from Baltimore City. Dennis Boyle and Daniel Hudak of MacKenzie represented the landlord in the transaction.

Londontown Business Center is a 365,812-square-foot warehouse and office project located in downtown Eldersburg. The property’s common areas have been recently renovated and include flexible floor plans. Hajoca’s new location will include office space and an outside storage area. There is still approximately 21,000 square feet remaining for lease at the project.

