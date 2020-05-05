REBusinessOnline

MacKenzie Commercial Brokers Sale of 43,000 SF Industrial Property in Baltimore County

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Maryland, Southeast

TIMONIUM, MD. — MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services LLC has brokered the sale of 1919 Greenspring Drive, a 43,000-square-foot industrial property in Timonium. The facility was originally built in 1962 and sits on 1.8 acres about 13 miles north of downtown Baltimore. The building features both dock and drive-in loading and several mezzanine areas for additional storage space. At the time of sale, the building was fully leased to tenants including Opfer Auctioneering, GSI Corp., Wood Floor Warehouse and H&N Printing. The buyer, 1919 Greenspring LLC, purchased the property as part of a 1031 exchange. Dan Hudak and Andrew Meeder of MacKenzie Commercial represented the seller in the transaction.

