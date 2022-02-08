MacKenzie Investment Group Completes 202,000 SF Industrial Building in Metro Richmond

ASHLAND, VA. — MacKenzie Investment Group LLC, the development and investment arm of Baltimore-based The MacKenzie Cos., has delivered a 202,000-square-foot warehouse and industrial building in Ashland, about 16.5 miles north of Richmond.

The development is part of Phase I of the North Richmond Industrial Park, a 75-acre business park that can support up to 600,000 square feet of warehouse and industrial space. The building, which was constructed on a speculative basis, is fully leased to three tenants including The Home Depot; MS International Inc., an importer and distributor of natural stones and countertops; and Sentara Healthcare, a nonprofit healthcare organization serving Virginia and North Carolina. Each tenant expects to take occupancy over the next several months.

The project features 32-foot clear heights, 46 dock doors, a surface parking lot that can accommodate nearly 160 cars and 46 trailers and freight service via CSX and Northern Southern rail lines. Located at 11060 Johnson Road, the property is situated near US Route 1 and Interstates 95, 64, 85 and 295. Additionally, the project is located 23.6 miles from the Richmond International Airport.