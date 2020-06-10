REBusinessOnline

MacKenzie Realty Capital Acquires Office Campus in Windsor, Connecticut, for $38M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Office

addison-corp-center-windsor

The office campus is located at 175 Addison Road.

WINDSOR, CONN. — MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has acquired Addison Corporate Center, a 588,445-square-foot office campus in Windsor, a northern suburb of Hartford, for $38 million. MacKenzie already owned a portion of the 75-acre, Class A property, and this acquisition brings its ownership stake to 100 percent. Amenities include a full-service cafeteria, fitness center and 200-seat conference center. Located at 175 Addison Road, the property offers convenient access to Interstate 91 and is located near the Marriott Courtyard, Marriott Conference Center and Hilton Garden hotels. The seller was undisclosed.

