MacKenzie Signs US Cabinet Depot to 194,400 SF Industrial Lease in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA. — MacKenzie Investment Group has signed Georgia-based U.S. Cabinet Depot, a supplier of kitchen and bathroom cabinetry, to a 194,400-square-foot industrial lease within North Richmond Industrial Park. The two-building park is located on a 75-acre site in Richmond and will ultimately span 550,000 square feet.

The tenant will occupy space within Phase II of North Richmond Industrial Park, a 315,900-square-foot building at 12063 Washington Highway that is set to deliver this summer.

Jimmy Appich and Muscoe Garnett of JLL represented MacKenzie in the lease negotiations, and Jason Hetherington, Brad Lowry and Doug Tice of CBRE represented U.S. Cabinet Depot.