Macquarie Asset Management Acquires 76,095 SF Office Building in Denver

Located at 4949 S. Niagara St. in Denver, One DTC West features 76,095 square feet of Class A office space. (Image courtesy of DAE Group and Barber Architecture)

DENVER — Macquarie Asset Management has purchased One DTC West, a boutique Class A office building located at 4949 S. Niagara St. in Denver. The acquisition was made on behalf of a U.S. separate account mandate by Macquarie Asset Management. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Completed in 2018, the four-story building features 76,095 square feet of office space. Situated within the Denver Tech Center submarket, the asset is located near Bellevue Station, an area that houses light rail, 70,000 square feet of retail space and two apartment communities.