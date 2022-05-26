REBusinessOnline

Macquarie Asset Management Acquires 76,095 SF Office Building in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Office, Western

One-DTC-West-Denver-CO.jpg

Located at 4949 S. Niagara St. in Denver, One DTC West features 76,095 square feet of Class A office space. (Image courtesy of DAE Group and Barber Architecture)

DENVER — Macquarie Asset Management has purchased One DTC West, a boutique Class A office building located at 4949 S. Niagara St. in Denver. The acquisition was made on behalf of a U.S. separate account mandate by Macquarie Asset Management. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Completed in 2018, the four-story building features 76,095 square feet of office space. Situated within the Denver Tech Center submarket, the asset is located near Bellevue Station, an area that houses light rail, 70,000 square feet of retail space and two apartment communities.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  