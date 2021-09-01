Macquarie to Buy 50 Percent Stake in $1.78B Massachusetts Healthcare Portfolio

MASSACHUSETTS — Macquarie Infrastructure Partners V, a subsidiary of global financial services firm Macquarie Asset Management, has entered into an agreement to acquire a 50 percent stake in a portfolio of eight general acute care hospitals located in various parts of Massachusetts. Birmingham, Ala.-based Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) owns the portfolio, which is valued at $1.78 billion. Dallas-based Steward Health Care currently operates the properties and recently extended its leases through 2041. Medical Properties Trust will use proceeds to repay debt and fund its previously announced $950 million Springstone inpatient behavioral health facility transactions, which are expected to close in the second half of the year.