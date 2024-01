LAHTROP, CALIF. — Macy’s has executed a long-term lease for a logistics and distribution facility located at 3400 W. Yosemite Ave. within Phelan Lathrop Gateway industrial park. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Phelan Development owns the 272,000-square-foot facility, which is south of Sacramento and east of the Bay Area. Jay Hagglund and Tyson Vallenari of Cushman & Wakefield represented Macy’s in the lease transaction.