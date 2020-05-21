REBusinessOnline

Macy’s Forecasts $1.1B Operating Income Loss in First Quarter

Posted on by in New York, Northeast, Retail

macys

Pictured is Macy's flagship store in New York City's Herald Square.

NEW YORK CITY — Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) has forecasted an approximately $1.1 billion loss in operating income in the first quarter, which ended in early May, a result of both temporary and permanent store closings as well as significantly decreased patronage amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the company said on Thursday. As of this week, the company has reopened approximately 190 of its Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s shops and plans to reopen 80 more for the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

At the close of 2019, Macy’s Inc. owned and operated a total of nearly 840 stores across its flagship and Bloomingdale’s brands. Prior to the health and economic crisis, Macy’s had announced plans to close 125 of its least productive stores over the next three years, beginning in February. As part of the plan, the retailer closed its offices in San Francisco, downtown Cincinnati and Lorain, Ohio, leaving the New York City office as its sole corporate headquarters. Macy’s stock price closed at $5.05 per share on May 20, compared with $21 per share at the same time last year.

Macy’s Inc. will release its first quarter earning results on July 1.

