Macy’s Reports 34.7 Percent Drop in Second-Quarter Sales, Strong Digital Growth

Strong year-over-year growth of 53 percent in online sales served as a bright spot in Macy's second-quarter earnings report.

NEW YORK CITY — Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) reported approximately $3.56 billion in net sales across its Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury brands during its fiscal second quarter ending Aug. 1, a 34.7 percent decline from that period in 2019.

However, the New York City-based retailer said its second-quarter performance exceeded expectations, thanks largely to a 53 percent spike in year-over-year sales across its digital platforms. Digital sales represented 54 percent of Macy’s total revenue figure for the quarter.

Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette also said that the successful reopening of a number of stores helped the company beat expectations for the second quarter, and that Macy’s top priority moving forward was the execution of a successful holiday shopping season.

Macy’s stock price opened at $7.45 per share on Wednesday, Sept. 2, up 8 percent from the previous day but down nearly 50 percent from $14.65 per share a year ago.