Macy’s Reports 56 Percent Growth in First-Quarter Net Sales, Raises Full-Year Expectations

Posted on by in Company News, New York, Northeast, Retail

NEW YORK CITY — Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) reported approximately $4.7 billion in net sales for its 2021 fiscal first quarter that ended on May 1, an increase of about 56 percent from $3 billion or so in net sales during that period last year. Macy’s CEO Jeff Gennette cited the windfalls of federal stimulus funds and the expanding vaccine rollout as key to the company exceeding expectations. In addition, Gennette said that more Macy’s customers are engaging with its online platform, enabling the New York City-based retailer to post a 34 percent increase in digital sales from the first quarter of 2020. Macy’s has revised its full-year guidance and is now projecting to do between approximately $21.7 billion and $22.2 billion in net sales this year; previously it had estimated that range to be roughly $19.7 billion to $20.7 billion. Macy’s stock price opened at $19.44 per share on Tuesday, May 18, up from $5.55 per share a year ago.

