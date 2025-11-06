Macy’s, TMG Partners Form Joint Venture for Potential Redevelopment of Flagship Store in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO — Macy’s and TMG Partners have formed a joint venture to explore the potential redevelopment of the retailer’s flagship store on Union Square in San Francisco’s retail district. TMG will help Macy’s conduct a “strategic assessment” of the property to explore the viability of renovations and enhancements that will “align with the needs of today’s office workers, residents, visitors, retail and local businesses.” The Union Square location will remain open indefinitely. Further updates on plans and next steps for the Union Square site will be shared in the coming months.

In February 2024, Macy’s originally announced plans to close Union Square as part of a larger sell-off of store properties nationwide; however, the company said its store would not close until it found a buyer for the 700,000-square-foot property, as disclosed by several media sources.

The Union Square flagship store has been in operation since 1929 and is one of the retailer’s largest and oldest locations.