Macy’s to Invest $584M for New Fulfillment Center in China Grove, North Carolina

Pictured is Macy's location at the Mall of Georgia in Atlanta.

CHINA GROVE, N.C. — Macy’s Inc. has plans to open a 1.4 million-square-foot fulfillment center in China Grove. The New York City-based retail giant plans to invest approximately $584 million in the facility, which is expected to open in 2024.

The fulfillment center will offer automated direct-to-consumer fulfillment capacity. When fully operational, the property will account for nearly 30 percent of Macy’s digital supply chain capacity and serve customers nationwide. The facility will be equipped with new automation technology, including an advanced goods-to-person and pocket sorter system that will help to distribute merchandise efficiently.

The property will employ nearly 2,800 workers when fully operational.