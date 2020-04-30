REBusinessOnline

Macy’s to Reopen 68 Stores on Monday, as U.S. Economy Seeks to Stabilize 

Posted on by in New York, Northeast, Retail

macy's

Pictured is Macy's Herald Square flagship store in New York City, where the company is headquartered.

NEW YORK CITY — Macy’s Inc. plans to reopen 68 of its approximately 775 stores Monday, after state and federal mandates forced the retailer to temporarily close its stores during the COVID-19 outbreak. The New York City-based retailer plans to open an additional 50 stores on May 11. The department store chain closed all of its stores and furloughed most of its storefront workforce on March 17. The closures also included the company’s subsidiary chains, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, but all three chains have maintained their online services. The newly opened Macy’s stores will offer touch-free consultations and demonstrations of beauty products and will only offer a few fitting rooms at a time, which will be frequently sanitized.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

FEATURED PROPERTY
Click here to see more featured properties.
Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Featured Properties  
Conferences
May
7
Webinar: Texas Retail Reboot
May
8
Webinar: Atlanta Retail Reboot
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business