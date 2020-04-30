Macy’s to Reopen 68 Stores on Monday, as U.S. Economy Seeks to Stabilize

Pictured is Macy's Herald Square flagship store in New York City, where the company is headquartered.

NEW YORK CITY — Macy’s Inc. plans to reopen 68 of its approximately 775 stores Monday, after state and federal mandates forced the retailer to temporarily close its stores during the COVID-19 outbreak. The New York City-based retailer plans to open an additional 50 stores on May 11. The department store chain closed all of its stores and furloughed most of its storefront workforce on March 17. The closures also included the company’s subsidiary chains, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury, but all three chains have maintained their online services. The newly opened Macy’s stores will offer touch-free consultations and demonstrations of beauty products and will only offer a few fitting rooms at a time, which will be frequently sanitized.