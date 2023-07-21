Friday, July 21, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The property features a shop, office space and storage yard.
DevelopmentIndustrialMidwestOhio

Maddox Industrial Transformer Opens 45,000 SF Production Facility in Batavia, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

BATAVIA, OHIO — Maddox Industrial Transformer, a provider of electrical transformers, has opened a 45,000-square-foot production facility in Batavia, an eastern suburb of Cincinnati. Located in an old Ford transmission plant at 4330 Batavia Road, the development features a 40,000-square-foot shop and 5,000 square feet of office space as well as a four-acre storage yard. Once fully staffed, the facility will create 65 new jobs in the area. Maddox now maintains four major production facilities in addition to sales and support offices across the country.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.4M Sale of Retail...

Presidium Completes Phase I of Multifamily Development in...

Dalfen Industrial Acquires 99,714 SF Building in Somerset,...

Provident Realty Advisors Breaks Ground on 1.3 MSF...

Cordish Cos. Begins Leasing 299-Unit Apartment Community in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 130-Unit Storage...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 25,564 SF Industrial Lease...

LV Collective Delivers 565-Bed Whistler Student Housing Tower...

Woodmont Breaks Ground on Retail Strip Center in...