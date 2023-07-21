Maddox Industrial Transformer Opens 45,000 SF Production Facility in Batavia, Ohio

BATAVIA, OHIO — Maddox Industrial Transformer, a provider of electrical transformers, has opened a 45,000-square-foot production facility in Batavia, an eastern suburb of Cincinnati. Located in an old Ford transmission plant at 4330 Batavia Road, the development features a 40,000-square-foot shop and 5,000 square feet of office space as well as a four-acre storage yard. Once fully staffed, the facility will create 65 new jobs in the area. Maddox now maintains four major production facilities in addition to sales and support offices across the country.