Made in KC Leases 8,166 SF at Lenexa City Center in Kansas

Pictured is Penn I. Made in KC will occupy space on the first floor.

LENEXA, KAN. — Made in KC has leased 8,166 square feet at The District at Lenexa City Center in Kansas. Launched in 2015, Made in KC provides local Kansas City artists a platform to reach customers across the metro area. The store features work from more than 300 local artists, designers and makers, including apparel, artwork, home and goods, accessories and culinary products. The new store, located on the first floor of Penn I, will be similar to the retailer’s Kansas City location. Erin Johnston of Copaken Brooks represented the landlord on an internal basis. Chris McIntyre of Merrill Cos. represented Made in KC.