Made in KC to Open at Oak Park Mall in Overland Park, Kansas

OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — Made in KC, a retailer selling local goods, gifts and apparel, will open at Oak Park Mall in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park. The deal marks the brand’s 11th location in metro Kansas City. David Block of Block & Co. Inc. Realtors represented the tenant, which provides a platform for 200 local artists, designers and makers to reach customers throughout Kansas City and across the country. The new store at Oak Park Mall will span 1,560 square feet on the upper level closest to Dillard’s. The store is expected to open soon and will occupy the former Nine Leather & Watches space.