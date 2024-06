SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — Madera Finra Properties has acquired 1 & 3 Wayne Court, a two-building industrial asset in Sacramento. Terms of the transaction were not released.

At the time of sale, the 52,800-square-foot warehouse facilities were 45.5 percent leased.

Ryan Sitov, Melinda Marino and Mark Detmer of JLL Capital Markets represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.