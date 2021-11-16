REBusinessOnline

Madera Residential Acquires 165-Unit Apartment Community in Dallas

Armstrong at Knox in Dallas totals 165 units.

DALLAS — Lubbock-based multifamily investment and development firm Madera Residential has acquired Armstrong at Knox, a 165-unit apartment community located in the Knox-Henderson area of Dallas. The property offers one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, resident lounge and a business center. Jon Wooton, Mike Bryant and Victoria Langston of CBRE arranged $47.9 million in acquisition financing through a fund sponsored by CBRE Investment Management on behalf of Madera Residential.

