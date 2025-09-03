Madison Capital Arranges Equity for $84M Multifamily Development Underway in North Miami, Florida

NORTH MIAMI, FLA. — Madison Capital Group has arranged preferred equity financing for Urbania NoMi 125th, an $84 million luxury multifamily development in North Miami. The equity source was not released. The developers of the 12-story, 195-unit community include Continua Development and Oldtown Capital Partners.

Construction is underway and the development is expected to come on line in 2026. Amenities at Urbania NoMi 125th will include a pool, fitness center, media lounge, outdoor gathering spaces and ground-level retail space.