Madison Capital, BCDC Break Ground on Five-Story Go Store It Self-Storage Property in Charlottesville, Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. — A joint venture between Madison Capital Partners and Batson-Cook Development Co. (BCDC) has broken ground on Go Store It Self Storage Charlottesville, a five-story self-storage facility. The 704-unit property will be located at the intersection of Rio Road West and Seminole Trail, about three miles north of the University of Virginia. The 92,585-square-foot facility will feature climate-controlled units, interior loading areas and 24/7 security.

Project partners include general contractor BenCo Construction, architect JMN Architecture and civil engineer Shimp Engineering. United Bank is providing construction financing to Madison Capital and BCDC, which expect to deliver Go Store It Self Storage Charlottesville in early 2025.