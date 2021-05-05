Madison Capital Group Acquires Two Vacant Sears Boxes in Savannah and Boise

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Mixed-Use, Retail, Southeast

BOISE, IDAHO AND SAVANNAH, GA. — Madison Capital Group LLC has acquired two vacant Sears boxes located adjacent to active shopping malls, the Boise Town Square in Boise and the Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Madison Capital Group plans to redevelop each box into a mixed-use development that could include residential housing and retail. Madison Capital Group is based in Charlotte and focuses on investing in multifamily and self-storage properties.