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LoansMichiganMidwestSingle-Family Rental

Madison Capital Group Arranges $21.2M in Financing for Detroit Single-Family Rental Portfolio

by Kristin Harlow

DETROIT — Madison Capital Group has arranged $21.2 million in permanent senior debt financing for a 266-home single-family rental portfolio throughout metro Detroit. Detroit Renaissance Funds owns and operates the portfolio. Madison Capital is also an equity investor in the portfolio, which consists of a mix of renovated single-family homes and duplex/multiplex residences primarily with three- and four-bedroom units. A significant portion of the units are supported by Section 8 programs. At present, the portfolio is more than 96 percent occupied.

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