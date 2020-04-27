REBusinessOnline

Madison Capital Group to Develop Five-Story Self-Storage Facility in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Self-Storage, Southeast

Go Store It in Kennesaw will offer 714 climate-controlled units and 69,550 square feet of net rentable space.

KENNESAW, GA. — Madison Capital Group will develop a 714-unit Go Store It self-storage facility in Kennesaw. The property will stand five stories and will offer climate-controlled units and 69,550 square feet of net rentable space. A timeline for construction was not disclosed. Kim Bishop, Jim Davies, Eric Snyder and Lauren Maehler of Talonvest Capital Inc. originated a $6.2 million construction loan on behalf of the developer. An undisclosed regional lender provided the partial-recourse, four-year loan, which features interest-only payments at LIBOR plus 3 percent.

