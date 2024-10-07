Monday, October 7, 2024
Madison Charlottesville will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 575 to 1,211 square feet.
Madison Capital, Inlet Property Break Ground on 86-Unit Apartment Development in Charlottesville, Virginia

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. — A joint venture between Madison Capital Group and Inlet Property Co. has broken ground on Madison Charlottesville, an 86-unit apartment development located near the University of Virginia. Situated on a four-acre site off Rio Road, the property will feature studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 575 to 1,211 square feet.

Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing through Longline Financial on behalf of Madison Capital and Inlet Property. The construction timeline for Madison Charlottesville was not disclosed.

