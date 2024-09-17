Tuesday, September 17, 2024
The 218-unit Madison Aquiline will be located in Apex, a city in North Carolina's Research Triangle.
Madison Capital Obtains $34.3M Construction Financing for Apartment Development Near Raleigh

by John Nelson

APEX, N.C. — Madison Capital Group has obtained $34.3 million in construction financing for a new apartment development in the metro Raleigh-Durham area. Affiliate firm Madison Communities is planning the 218-unit community, which will be named Madison Aquiline and will be located in Apex. Warren Johnson and Travis Anderson of JLL arranged the loan through Centennial Bank on behalf of Madison Capital.

Madison Aquiline will feature an integrated clubhouse with a fitness center and a resort-style pool and pool deck with grilling stations and a fire pit. Other amenities will include a café island with a wet bar, cyber lounge, flexible workspaces and a coffee bar. The construction timeline was not disclosed.

