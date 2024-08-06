Tuesday, August 6, 2024
Madison Bradenton will be situated on the site of the former DeSoto Square Mall in Bradenton, Fla.
Madison Capital Secures $47M Construction Financing for Multifamily Development in Bradenton, Florida

by John Nelson

BRADENTON, FLA. — Madison Capital Group has secured a $47 million loan for the construction of Madison Bradenton, a 240-unit multifamily development to be located on the site of the former DeSoto Square Mall in Bradenton, a city on the south side of the Tampa Bay area. Peachtree Group provided the financing.

Subsidiary Madison Communities is developing the project, which will feature five four-story buildings and two carriage homes. Amenities at the property will include a clubhouse, cyber lounge, swimming pool with cabanas, outdoor kitchen with grilling areas, fitness center and dog park.

BenCo, an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, is serving as the general contractor. Slocum Platts Architects is the architect, and Cavoli Engineering will act as the engineer. Construction is scheduled to begin immediately, with completion scheduled for early 2026.

