Friday, July 10, 2026
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Along with Chick-fil-A, Madison Commercial has leased and sold all three retail outparcels at the Oglethorpe Mall redevelopment, including Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q and Valvoline Instant Oil Change.
AcquisitionsDevelopmentGeorgiaRetailSoutheast

Madison Commercial Completes Sale of Chick-fil-A Site Near Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah

by Abby Cox

SAVANNAH, GA. — Madison Commercial, an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, has completed the sale of a Chick-fil-A outparcel at its mixed-use redevelopment of the former Sears and Sears Auto Center site at Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. The transaction marks the final piece of the company’s retail component at the mixed-use development. Along with Chick-fil-A, Madison Commercial has leased and sold all three retail outparcels at the property, including Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q and Valvoline Instant Oil Change. The outparcels are situated adjacent to Oglethorpe Mall and Madison Oaks, a new multifamily community developed by Madison Communities on the site of the former Sears anchor store. Madison Oaks opened early this year. Madison Commercial and Savannah-based engineering firm Thomas & Hutton collaborated throughout the planning, engineering and entitlement process to deliver the final retail component.

Oglethorpe Mall features several restaurants, a food court and more than 120 stores. Tenants include American Eagle Outfitters, Barnes & Noble, Bath & Body Works, Belk, Claire’s, Cold Stone Creamery, Crunch Fitness, DSW Shoes, Foot Locker, Great American Cookies, H&M, JCPenney, Macy’s and Savannah Sweets, among others.

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