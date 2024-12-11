Wednesday, December 11, 2024
Madison Commercial Completes, Sells 9,543 SF Retail Property in Metro Charlotte

by John Nelson

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Madison Commercial, an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, has completed and sold Phase II of its retail property in Rock Hill, a South Carolina suburb of Charlotte. The 9,543-square-foot building is fully leased to national tenants including Deca Dental, First Watch, Panda Express and Tropical Smoothie Café.

Atlantic Retail brokered the sale. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed. The project team for Phase II included architect Redline Design and general contractor Doerre Construction.

Phase I of the development began with Madison Capital affiliate, Go Store It Self Storage, transforming a big-box retail building on the back lot of the 3.6-acre site into a self-storage facility totaling 850 units. Phase I also included a retail building occupied by Chipotle, Wing Stop and My Eye Lab that previously sold.

