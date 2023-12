CANTON, GA. — Madison Communities has broken ground on Madison Canton, a 252-unit multifamily community in Canton, roughly 40 miles north of Atlanta. Amenities at the property will include a clubhouse and fitness center, swimming pool, deck with grilling stations, dog park, dog wash and pickleball courts. Completion of the first units is scheduled for the second quarter of 2025. BenCo Construction, an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, will serve as general contractor for the project.