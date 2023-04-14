Friday, April 14, 2023
Upon completion, Madison Palms will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units ranging in size from 719 to 1,403 square feet.
Madison Communities Breaks Ground on 317-Unit Apartment Development in Ruskin, Florida

by John Nelson

RUSKIN, FLA. — Madison Communities, a multifamily subsidiary of Madison Capital Group, has begun construction on Madison Palms, a 317-unit apartment community in Ruskin. Located at 210 Teco Road, the property will comprise 300,000 square feet of rentable space in the form of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Apartments will range in size from 719 to 1,403 square feet. Amenities will include a clubhouse with a fitness center, outdoor lounge, swimming pool and deck with grilling stations, recreation areas and cabanas. A construction timeline for the project was not disclosed.

