Madison Communities Completes 216-Unit Madison Wakefield Apartments in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Madison Communities, an affiliate of Madison Capital Group, has completed the development of Madison Wakefield, a 216-unit apartment community located at 14301 Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh. The property features units in one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the community include a saltwater pool with a tanning deck, outdoor grilling pavilion, fitness studio, community lounge with coworking spaces and a resident coffee lounge. Monthly rental rates at Madison Wakefield begin at $1,465, according to the property website.