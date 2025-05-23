Madison Communities Delivers 276-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Jacksonville

ST. JOHNS, FLA. — Madison Communities has opened Madison Fountains, a 276-unit apartment community located in the Jacksonville suburb of St. Johns. BenCo, the project’s general contractor, is an affiliate of Madison Capital Group Holdings.

The development features studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans, ranging from 708 square feet to 1,363 square feet in size, according to Apartments.com. Monthly rental rates for studio apartments begin at $1,378.

Amenities at the property include a clubhouse-integrated fitness center, resort-style swimming pool with grilling stations and an onsite dog park and grooming station, as well as proximity to the Gourd Island Conservation Area, a 3.7 dog-friendly trail system. Additionally, the community is within walking distance to Jacksonville’s St. Johns Town Center, a super-regional open-air mall that features more than 175 stores.