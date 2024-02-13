Madison Communities, Heitman Obtain $44M Construction Loan for Southwest Florida Apartment Development

BONITA SPRINGS, FLA. — Madison Communities and Heitman have obtained a $44 million construction loan for the development of Madison Bonita Springs, a 252-unit apartment development in Southwest Florida. Patterson Real Estate Advisors arranged the financing through First Citizens Bank on behalf of the developers.

The Class A community will be located on Bonita Beach Road adjacent to the I-75 interchange. BenCo, Madison Communities’ in-house general contractor, plans to deliver Madison Bonita Springs by the end of 2025.