The unnamed community will comprise 320 units in the Lower South End (LoSo) neighborhood of Charlotte.
Madison Communities Obtains $80M Construction Loan for Charlotte Multifamily Development

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Madison Communities has obtained an $80 million loan for the construction of a multifamily community in the Lower South End (LoSo) neighborhood of Charlotte. Patterson Real Estate Advisory Group arranged the loan through META Real Estate Partners and Bank of America on behalf of Madison Communities.

Situated adjacent to Olde Mecklenburg Brewery (OMB), the unnamed community will comprise 320 units and will include dedicated parking for brewery patrons. A timeline for the project was not disclosed. Additionally, parent company Madison Capital Group will relocate its corporate headquarters to a property directly next to OMB. 

