Madison Communities Opens 253-Unit Apartment Property in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Madison Communities, a subsidiary of Madison Capital Group, has opened Madison Ashley Park, a 253-unit apartment community located at 2220 Berryhill Road in Charlotte’s Ashley Park submarket. Situated near I-277 and the city’s FreeMoreWest district, Madison Ashley Park features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Monthly rental rates range from $1,271 to $2,746, according to Apartments.com.

Amenities include a secure parking deck, clubhouse with a demonstration kitchen, coworking space, fitness center with a yoga studio and a central pool with sun deck, cabanas and loungers. The design-build team includes Humphreys and Partners Architecture and Benco Construction.