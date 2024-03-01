Friday, March 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Madison Oglethorpe will comprise 240 units and is scheduled for completion in late 2025.
DevelopmentGeorgiaMultifamilySoutheast

Madison Communities Secures $35.5M Construction Financing for Multifamily Development in Savannah

by John Nelson

SAVANNAH, GA. — Madison Communities, the multifamily development affiliate of Madison Capital Group, has secured a $35.5 million loan for the construction of Madison Oglethorpe, a 240-unit, garden-style apartment community in Savannah. United Bank provided the financing. Forum Investment Group has also provided preferred equity for the development.

Amenities at the community will include a clubhouse and lounge with coworking space, a fitness center, outdoor lounge, swimming pool, grilling stations and a fire pit. The project team includes architect SGA|NW and general contractor BenCo Construction, an affiliate of Madison Capital. Completion is scheduled for late 2025.

You may also like

ANF Group Tops Out $100M University Station Mixed-Use...

Yale Realty Services Acquires Target-Anchored Shopping Center in...

Greysteel Arranges $48.1M Sale of Multifamily Portfolio in...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 146-Unit Arbor Terrace Peachtree...

Northwind Group Provides $111M in Financing for Houston...

St. John Properties to Develop 270,000 SF Industrial...

O’Donnell Snider Completes $6M Renovation of Law Firm’s...

Moinian Group, Bushburg Begin Leasing 320-Unit Multifamily Redevelopment...

Kraus-Anderson to Construct New Headquarters for Enerpac Tool...