Madison Communities Secures $35.5M Construction Financing for Multifamily Development in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA. — Madison Communities, the multifamily development affiliate of Madison Capital Group, has secured a $35.5 million loan for the construction of Madison Oglethorpe, a 240-unit, garden-style apartment community in Savannah. United Bank provided the financing. Forum Investment Group has also provided preferred equity for the development.

Amenities at the community will include a clubhouse and lounge with coworking space, a fitness center, outdoor lounge, swimming pool, grilling stations and a fire pit. The project team includes architect SGA|NW and general contractor BenCo Construction, an affiliate of Madison Capital. Completion is scheduled for late 2025.