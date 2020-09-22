REBusinessOnline

Madison International Inks 25,000 SF Office Lease at 300 Park Avenue in Manhattan

Posted on by in Leasing Activity, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Private equity firm Madison International Realty has signed a 25,000-square-foot office lease at 300 Park Avenue in Manhattan. The company will relocate from a 14,000-square-foot space at 410 Park Avenue in mid-2021. Tishman Speyer owns the 26-story building, which spans 773,056 square feet and was originally built in 1955. Howard Fiddle and Evan Fiddle of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Gregory Conen and Samantha Augarten represented Tishman Speyer internally.

