Madison Marquette Divests of 96,535 SF Valent Innovation Center R&D Building in San Ramon, California

SAN RAMON, CALIF. — Madison Marquette has completed the sale of Valent Innovation Center, a two-story R&D building in San Ramon. Orion Office REIT acquired the asset for an undisclosed price as the first acquisition under its new entity. Located at 4600 Norris Canyon Road, Valent Innovation Center offers 96,535 square feet of research and development space, which is fully leased to Valent USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical. The asset was most recently renovated in 2022. Adam Lasoff, Erik Hanson, Rob Hielscher, Caroline Reynolds and Quinn O’Connor of JLL Capital Market’s Investment Sales and Advisory represented the seller in the transaction.