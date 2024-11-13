Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
4600-Norris-Canyon-Rd-San-Ramon-CA
Valent USA fully occupies Valent Innovation Center, a 96,535-square-foot R&D building at 4600 Norris Canyon Road in San Ramon, Calif.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialOfficeWestern

Madison Marquette Divests of 96,535 SF Valent Innovation Center R&D Building in San Ramon, California

by Amy Works

SAN RAMON, CALIF. — Madison Marquette has completed the sale of Valent Innovation Center, a two-story R&D building in San Ramon. Orion Office REIT acquired the asset for an undisclosed price as the first acquisition under its new entity. Located at 4600 Norris Canyon Road, Valent Innovation Center offers 96,535 square feet of research and development space, which is fully leased to Valent USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Chemical. The asset was most recently renovated in 2022. Adam Lasoff, Erik Hanson, Rob Hielscher, Caroline Reynolds and Quinn O’Connor of JLL Capital Market’s Investment Sales and Advisory represented the seller in the transaction.

You may also like

Adirondack Capital Partners Negotiates $7.9M Sale of Multifamily...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.7M Sale of Manhattan...

JLL Arranges $68.2M Refinancing for Royal Palm Office...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 119,085 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $8.2M Sale of Flex...

Girl Scouts of Virginia Acquires Flex Building in...

CP Group Executes 30,000 SF of Office Leases...

Calmwater Capital Funds $41.1M in Refinancing for Build-to-Rent...

REDA, Clarion Partners Deliver 253,318 SF Industrial Project...